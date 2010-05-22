78. Eric Ripert

Eric Ripert, whose New York seafood temple has three Michelin stars, is flexing nearly every multimedia muscle. His PBS show, Avec Eric, which debuted last fall, is equal parts travelogue, documentary, and subtle call to better eating. He cohosted a radio show with Anthony Bourdain; guest-judges on Bravo’s Top Chef; is writing a book (out next year); and produced a Web-video series in which he cooks with a toaster oven. (A second, wine-focused series begins this summer.) He hasn’t yet flogged kitchenware, but never say never. “I want to be actively involved in the creative process of everything I do,” the 45-year-old says, “so I have been slower than others at selling pots and pans.”