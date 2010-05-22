75. Ping Fu

A survivor of beatings and rape during the oppressive Cultural Revolution in China, Ping Fu, 52, has designed a better life for herself and all of us with groundbreaking 3-D-modeling software that has enabled, among other things, Harley-Davidson to build better bikes and NASA to inspect a badly damaged space shuttle before attempting a landing. Her latest technical feat, introduced last year, easily converts any physical object, from a human foot to a golf course, into a 3-D model. This “direct intent modeling” allows designers to bypass complex algorithms and focus on the task at hand, be it customized shoes or golf courses that drain more efficiently. The next step, Fu hopes, is to create a cloud-based store where designers can use third-party apps developed for everything from turbines to dental implants. “Digital models help us design for the next level and enjoy our lives.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens