72. Tokujin Yoshioka

Furniture, interiors, exhibitions, lighting–Tokujin Yoshioka, 43, has designed it all, collaborating with companies including BMW, Hermês, and Shiseido. Yoshioka loves to play with light and “with shape that doesn’t have a shape,” he says. At Milan this year, he showed the Invisibles, a polycarbonate line of Kartell chairs that make it look as if you’re sitting on air, and the radiant Stellar chandelier, a Swarovski crystal orb that shines like a star. Last month in Seoul, he unveiled Rainbow Church, a blazing 25-foot installation of 500 crystal prisms inspired by Matisse’s Rosaire chapel. At times, Yoshioka may seem more artist than designer, but he says design “gives shape to my emotional energy,” a process that’s only complete when someone uses what he has made.