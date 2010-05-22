advertisement
71. Jonney Shih

By Anne C. Lee1 minute Read
“One day,” says Jonney Shih, 58, “I had a feeling that we should just directly make the computer into a keyboard.” The result: the Eee keyboard, which uses a TV as a monitor. Shih’s vision–that “everything has to be from the end users’ life-experience point of view”–has transformed the Taiwan-based motherboard maker into an emerging computer colossus. The lightweight, low-cost Asus Eee PC is credited with being the first netbook for the masses. This year, Shih will take on Apple with not one but two new tablet PCs.

