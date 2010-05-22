69. Charlene Li

Charlene Li has been wowing us for years–first with her social-media insights as VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research; again when she founded Altimeter, a consulting group for disruptive technologies; and then with last year’s best seller on harnessing technology for business, Groundswell. “There was a whole other can of worms that Groundswell opened up,” says Li, 43. “I would speak to CEOs about social media and they’d say, ‘I just don’t feel comfortable giving up all this control.'” Li saw another project: map how business leaders can adapt to the power shift in a second book, Open Leadership, out this spring.