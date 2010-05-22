69. Charlene Li

Charlene Li has been wowing us for years–first with her social-media insights as VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research; again when she founded Altimeter, a consulting group for disruptive technologies; and then with last year’s best seller on harnessing technology for business, Groundswell. “There was a whole other can of worms that Groundswell opened up,” says Li, 43. “I would speak to CEOs about social media and they’d say, ‘I just don’t feel comfortable giving up all this control.'” Li saw another project: map how business leaders can adapt to the power shift in a second book, Open Leadership, out this spring.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens