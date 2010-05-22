68. Caterina Fake

Caterina Fake, 41, wants to build the Web’s ultimate “taste graph,” mapping and connecting every person to every entity from high-tops to hotels. Toward that end, the Flickr cofounder now has Hunch, a year-old site that helps people make decisions by comparing what it knows about them to what it knows about others like them. Based on data from its 1.5 million–plus users (who have answered nearly 50 million questions), Hunch–which has scored $19 million in funding–knows that cuff-link wearers, for example, are more likely to get kicked out of bars for rowdy behavior. “By that logic,” says Fake, who insists that her last name is real, “we can infer that they’d be more likely to want a hotel that’s downtown and has an active nightlife.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens