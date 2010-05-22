67. Stacey Simmons

Think of Omnicademy as a semester abroad minus the travel. College students use the Web portal–tricked out with massive multiplayer classrooms, virtual-learning “quests,” and social networking–to enroll in online courses at other universities and earn credit at their own school. “I started developing tools that would take the best part of the classroom and the best part of the Internet,” says Stacey Simmons, who paired the software with back-end support for participating teachers, such as online assistants. Of the current education model, Simmons, 40, says, “I like horses, but I wouldn’t ride a horse to work. It’s time to drive a car.” Omnicademy comes out of beta this fall semester, engine revving.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens