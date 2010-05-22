57. Franklin Leonard

A McKinsey management consultant turned studio development executive sounds like shorthand for a Hollywood screenwriter’s nightmare. Yet Franklin Leonard, 31, avoids those stereotypes. “I came to Hollywood because I have a real love and admiration for storytellers and writers,” he says. The Harvard-educated Georgia native shows the love every year with his side project, the Black List, an annual ranking of the year’s best unproduced scripts, picked by some 300 Hollywood, New York, and London film insiders. Many of these scripts are subsequently produced: Oscar winners Juno and There Will Be Blood are alums, and this past year’s critically acclaimed The Road and Zombieland got made after appearing on the 2007 Black List.