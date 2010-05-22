55. Amy Pascal

Sony quietly racked up a banner year, thanks to Amy Pascal. The 52-year-old Californian green-lighted films–including 2012, Angels and Demons, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs–that last year returned $3.5 billion at the global box office, a new studio record. One prescient example: Pascal jumped on Michael Jackson’s raw rehearsal footage shortly after his death last June, and turned a $60 million bet into $260 million in box-office receipts. Her next task may prove even riskier–planning the new installment of Spider-Man, Sony’s biggest franchise, without director Sam Raimi or star Tobey Maguire.