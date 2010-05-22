54. Mark Fuller

“We make people look at water with the eyes of a child, like the first time you see the ocean,” says Mark Fuller, 58. In Fuller’s hands, H20 takes on a life of its own: Jets of water chase themselves over hundreds of feet, drip down a wall to resemble a curtain, and shoot into the night sky like fireworks. Two recent projects, one at CityCenter in Las Vegas and another at the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, create showstopping destinations in much the same way that Fuller’s fountains at Vegas’s Bellagio hotel did more than a decade ago. And business continues to grow: Look for three fountains in Salt Lake City by 2012. “Everybody loves water,” Fuller says. “It’s the fluid of life.”

We don’t build water fountains–that’s a myth. What we do is, we build people magnets.