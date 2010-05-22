51. Corinna Lathan

Corinna Lathan’s R&D firm works on robot control on the International Space Station for NASA and data gloves to control a robot arm for bomb disposal for the Department of Defense, but what’s even more impressive is a social robot that helps kids who need physical therapy. A trial at the Mayo Clinic found that therapy was more effective when children interacted with AnthroTronix’s CosmoBot, which is expected to be among the first socially assistive robots to hit the market. A specialist in human-to-computer-interface technology, Lathan, 42, also double-majored in biopsychology and math at Swarthmore, has a master’s in aeronautics and astronautics and a PhD in neuroscience from MIT–and has a clear understanding of people. “When you work with kids,” she says, “you have to engage the child.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens