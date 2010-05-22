42. Cynthia Warner

A chemical engineer by training, Cynthia Warner, 51, was once one of the highest-ranking women in Big Oil, rising to head of global refining at BP. But working closely with the EPA on industry-wide Clean Air Act improvements and low-carbon fuels, she found herself more and more drawn toward sustainability. In February 2009, she made the leap truly “beyond petroleum,” landing at a small San Diego–based alternative-energy firm. Sapphire Energy is building a demonstration plant in New Mexico that aims to commercialize “green crude” made from algae, sunlight, and carbon dioxide–and to do it before the big boys, like Exxon-funded Synthetic Genomics.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens