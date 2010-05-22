advertisement
40. Judy McGrath

By Mark Borden1 minute Read

Picking up a ringing phone is not a creative act. But when the caller is George Clooney requesting help for earthquake-ravaged Haiti, the response needs to be inspired. Judy McGrath, 58, managed to be both creative and inspired, quickly locking in commitments from ABC, CBS, NBC, and more than 20 other networks to broadcast the Hope For Haiti telethon commercial-free. Together with Clooney, she produced a multivenue benefit–in the end, setting a record for public giving by raising more than $60 million.

