38. Yugo Nakamura

Yugo Nakamura is the face of interface. A student of architecture, engineering, and landscape design, he has created cutting-edge multimedia Web sites for retailers Uniqlo and Muji and the interactive, info-packed home page for MoMA’s Design and the Elastic Mind exhibition. Nakamura, 39, will tell you that he’s simply “looking for a good balance between digital and creative work,” but his prodigious output suggests bigger ambitions. He has begun marketing products such as Dropclock, a stunning screen saver created with fashion designer Issey Miyake that keeps time with Helvetica numbers slowly falling into glasses of water. This summer, he’ll launch his “art frame,” a display device for visual content. His goal, he says, is to “continue to make things that leave an impression–so I don’t get bored.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens