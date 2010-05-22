36. Zachary Lieberman

“We have computers and cameras and equipment all around us, and I try to bring humanity to them,” says Zachary Lieberman, 33, who is part R&D geek, part performance artist, and part hacker. When he found out that L.A. graffiti artist Tony Quan, incapacitated with Lou Gehrig’s disease, could communicate with only his eyes, Lieberman and a team of media artists designed eye-tracking glasses that enabled Quan to tag again. With the EyeWriter–soon available as a $50 kit–Quan moves his eyes to draw an image on a computer that the Graffiti Research Lab projects in real time onto a building. The assistant professor at Parsons the New School for Design, whose OpenFrameworks library of creative code is used by 100,000 developers, has also built an interactive wall that visualizes what voice “looks like” and a Toyota campaign that “designed” a new font by tracking the movements of a car.
