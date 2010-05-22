advertisement
33. Lukasz Gottwald

By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

“A hit record is a matter of a million things going right,” says Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, including an addictive melody, an appealing singer, and a sense of musical urgency (“It has to grab you from the speakers”). It also helps to work with Gottwald, 36, the wizard behind such dance-pop hits as Flo Rida’s “Right Round” and Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok,” which hold the U.S. records for most single-week downloads (636,000) and radio spins (11,224), respectively. The New Yorker writes and masters tracks for, among others, Miley Cyrus (“Party in the U.S.A.”) and Katy Perry (“I Kissed a Girl”). In the past two years, he’s notched four U.S. No. 1 singles, more than any other producer. “My music isn’t Leonard Cohen,” says Gottwald, who recently launched his own label, Kemosabe Entertainment. “But people are going to smile when it comes on.”

