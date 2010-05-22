33. Lukasz Gottwald

“A hit record is a matter of a million things going right,” says Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, including an addictive melody, an appealing singer, and a sense of musical urgency (“It has to grab you from the speakers”). It also helps to work with Gottwald, 36, the wizard behind such dance-pop hits as Flo Rida’s “Right Round” and Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok,” which hold the U.S. records for most single-week downloads (636,000) and radio spins (11,224), respectively. The New Yorker writes and masters tracks for, among others, Miley Cyrus (“Party in the U.S.A.”) and Katy Perry (“I Kissed a Girl”). In the past two years, he’s notched four U.S. No. 1 singles, more than any other producer. “My music isn’t Leonard Cohen,” says Gottwald, who recently launched his own label, Kemosabe Entertainment. “But people are going to smile when it comes on.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens