29. Alessandra Lariu

“My most hated combination of words is ‘girl power,’ ” says Alessandra Lariu. “It implies you don’t have any.” After more than a decade in digital shops in London and New York, the Brazilian-born Lariu had lost patience with being virtually the only woman in the room whenever she judged an advertising awards show. So she cofounded SheSays to fill the void. This grassroots, bottom-up mentoring organization has grown cells in the United States, England, and Australia–and spawned its own Golden Stiletto Awards for female creativity. “My mission,” says Lariu, 37, “is to get everybody in SheSays on the same level I am on right now. I want competition.”
