25. Susan Smith Ellis

The Lazarus Effect, the Red-sponsored documentary that premiered at MoMA in May, is proof of Susan Smith Ellis’s impact on the AIDS group most often associated with Bono. Since leaving a cushy post at Omnicom three years ago, Smith Ellis, 57, has expanded Red’s product partnerships, but she also moved into new areas. “We felt it was important to get the African perspectives,” she says. Thus the film about AIDS patients in Zambia before and after they receive antiretroviral drugs. Next up: selling music on a new Web site to raise money for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.