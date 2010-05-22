23. Aaron Koblin

Aaron Koblin is a data fetishist. As tech head of Google’s marketing lab, the 28-year-old Koblin transforms reams of information into visual candy that turns up everywhere, from Radiohead’s Grammy-nominated “House of Cards” video to the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection. His digital social experiments expose crowdsourcing’s ability to commoditize people (the Sheep Market) or humanize them (the Johnny Cash Project), while Chrome Experiments demonstrates how a browser can act like an artistic medium. “My mom’s a psychologist, and I think that has influenced me on a personal level,” he says. “Plus, I’m just generally interested in visualization and humanity, social activity and technology, and what happens in aggregate.”