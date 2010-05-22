21. Josh Sapan

The man running AMC (Mad Men, Breaking Bad), We TV (75 million households), the Sundance Channel (a name that still commands attention in Hollywood), and IFC (the haven for indie films) is a portrait of an artist as an executive. Josh Sapan, 59, has published poetry in 20 literary journals, acquired an independent movie theater on Long Island’s North Fork, and amassed a collection of “discarded art” from Dumpsters and the streets of Manhattan. Last year, Rainbow Media, a unit of Cablevision, had revenue of more than $1 billion, a 25% increase in adjusted operating cash flow, and a 128% spike in operating income over 2008.