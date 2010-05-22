19. Jean Nouvel

Rather than rest on his laurels since winning the Pritzker Prize, his profession’s top honor, in 2008, French architect Jean Nouvel, 64, has attained new heights with his dramatic designs. Two in-process creations, both set to open in 2012, convey his bold eclecticism and inability to be pigeonholed. His take on the Louvre’s Abu Dhabi branch looks more like an alien invasion than an art museum, with its enormous webbed dome sitting atop smaller buildings and galleries, rays of sunlight streaming down. Meanwhile, his design for the Philharmonie de Paris stacks huge sloping slabs of aluminum that sparkle with escaping light at night.

Each new situation requires a new architecture.