“I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man,” Jay-Z rapped on Kanye West’s 2005 “Diamonds From Sierra Leone.” He has backed up the boast: Jay-Z, 40, is co-brand director for Budweiser Select; he sold his Rocawear clothing company for $204 million yet retains creative interest; after resigning as Def Jam president (he signed West and discovered Rihanna), he started his own label, Roc Nation, in partnership with Live Nation, an unprecedented “360” deal reported at $150 million. Jay-Z has run successful management and ad companies, and invested in nightclubs, the New Jersey Nets, and the Broadway musical Fela! In 2009, The Blueprint 3 became his 11th No. 1 album.