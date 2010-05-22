3. Elizabeth Warren

By calling the likes of Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit on the carpet, jawboning with Jon Stewart, and pushing to create a consumer financial protection agency, Harvard law professor Elizabeth Warren, 60, has taken what could have been a paper-pushing position as chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel on the bank bailout to the forefront of the public conversation over financial reform. In the process, she’s been mentioned as a potential Supreme Court nominee and a Massachusetts Senate candidate. “I’m often described as an advocate,” she says. “What I’m really doing is describing what I see from 25 years of research on the economics of the middle class. Whatever that means politically is a secondary concern for me.” In D.C., that alone makes her stand out.

It is impossible to buy a toaster that has a one-in-five chance of bursting into flames and burning down your house. But it is possible to refinance an existing home with a mortgage that has the same one-in-five chance of putting the family out on the street and the mortgage won’t even carry a disclosure of that fact to the homeowner.