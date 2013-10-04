A Kickstarter To Teach Kickstarter Wannabes How To Launch A Successful Kickstarter

Anyone who has launched a successful Kickstarter knows that the secret to success is in selling a story, not just a product. But are those stories exciting enough to stand alone as the editorial meat of a coffee table book?

Andrew Gale thinks so. In what may be the most meta Kickstarter campaign ever, the Orange County-based entrepreneur is currently asking for $10,000–via Kickstarter, of course–to create a book telling the backstory of 10 highly successful Kickstarters.





The People of Kickstarter is written in a question and answer format, Gale explains over email. “I wanted to keep an authenticity to the book so while you’re reading through these projects, it’s almost like you’re talking [to the founders] over coffee.”

The projects he picked include the Pebble smartwatch that raised $10.2 million, the Oru origami kayak, which brought in $443,806, and the Internet of Things app SmartThings, which raised $1.2 million.

The project aims to inspire entrepreneurs and teach them about the best tactics to use. Gale says he hopes to find an agent for the book, but is open to self-publishing. Either way, he sees Kickstarter as the perfect way to test the market. “For me it’s the validation it gives you…that you’re onto something,” he says. “It puts your idea in front of an audience and if they don’t like it, you won’t get funded.”