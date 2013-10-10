Dynamic Duos: Howard Schultz And Arthur Rubinfeld On Sharing A Starbucks Order

Schultz: He has a rare combination of architectural education and experience, entrepreneurial curiosity and the ability from a creative point of view to see around corners.

Rubinfeld: Though we are often not in the same meetings at the same time, we have an understanding of when the other one would approve or have additional comments. We’re not reluctant to disagree when it comes to business.

“I love him.” In case Howard Schultz’s affection for longtime creative lead Arthur Rubinfeld was in doubt, he reiterates, re-punctuates. “I. Love. Him.”

The feeling is clearly mutual between the two ambitious Brooklynites who have steered the world’s most famous coffee chain together for more than two decades. “He’s like a brother to me,” Rubinfeld adds to the lovefest.

The pair met in their early 20s, when they lived in the same apartment block in downtown New York. Rubinfeld was working as an architect, on projects like Harry Helmsley’s Palace Hotel. (“I learned architecture is a great hobby and a tough profession,” he tells Co.Design.) Schultz, meanwhile, was a salesman–first with Xerox, then with a Swedish maker of coffee machines. His interest was piqued by exceptionally high sales from one client, a café in the Pacific Northwest.



“Howard has what I call a very high CQ or Curiosity Quotient,” Rubinfeld says. “He sees the big picture before others.” It was certainly true in this case: In 1992, Schultz would recruit his old pal to help mastermind the creative side behind his new project, Starbucks. Together, they took the coffee chain global with both passion and fastidiousness–Rubinfeld required all tables be round because, he says, solo patrons don’t feel lonely sitting at them. Apparently, the square kind is alienating.