The Recommender: Design-Savvy Senior Writer Mark Wilson

Name: Mark Wilson Role at Fast Company: Senior writer, Co.Design . Mark, who writes about all things design, has been busy hosting a series of wonderful online chats with design experts like Frog Design’s Hartmut Esslinger and FiftyThree’s Andrew Allen . Titillating fact: Mark and his wife are expecting a baby! He recently wrote about how GE managed to brand the baby the moment he and his wife got their first ultrasound.





Things he’s loving:

1. Rolling Stone‘s Miley Cyrus interview

Mock her VMA performance all you want, but her talking points on gender and race are both wise and relevant.

2. Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon’s hashtag sketch

It’s pretty good, but wait for it–coupled with Kanye’s Twitter rant to Jimmy Kimmel that included the (I believe, totally self-aware) silly gems “#NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK” “#ALLDISRESPECTTOJIMMYKIMMEL!!!!”

3. Dogfish Head’s “Celest-jewel-ale”

This beer is brewed with moon rocks. If that doesn’t impress you, I don’t know what on the Internet will.

P.S. If you’re interested in the business impact of good design, consider joining us at our upcoming Innovation By Design Conference.