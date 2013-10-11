Dynamic Duos: Herman Miller’s Brian Walker And Don Goeman On Unplanning Ideas

Walker: Don and creative folks often get sparks, and much of our best work happens when an idea kind of pops through and we all rally around it. But I don’t think that happens without intentionally planning your schedule around finding time to do it.

Goeman: Having a CEO who gives an ear to the creative voice in the organization can remove overnight a number of barriers, even on some of the most massive investments in the business.

Walker has been at Herman Miller for some two decades; Goeman for more than three. But it wasn’t until Walker became CEO in 2004 that the colleagues really got to know one another.

“I didn’t just sort of grow into this position of working for Brian, I had to compete for it,” Goeman says. “I found that to be an integrous thing about his leadership. Just the fact that I’d been in the business for a long time didn’t grant me a place at his table.” He credits this initial audition of sorts for setting a pattern of open, frank communication between the two of them today as they make creative and business decisions for the company.



TAKE TENSION TO TASK

“I always want Don to be in the future, asking how are we solving a problem through innovation and design that the business unit may not even have seen yet,” says Walker. “Sometimes there’s tension between those two points of view. And so my job at times is to place my bets.”

The two don’t disagree about specific concepts so much as struggle to “gauge the cadence of change and time,” as Goeman puts it. “The one front that comes up for me of late is technology. From an R&D point of view you can be sort of out there where the headlights grow dim from the rest of the business. We see things that are emerging trends or that are sort of lining up, and impulsively, from a creative view, you want to go attack it. But as the venture capitalist, Brian has to gauge where and how he plants some of those investments.”