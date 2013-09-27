10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: The iPhone’s Ugly Twin, Surprising Brain Facts, And More



1. “Apple’s ‘Skankphone’ Was The iPhone’s Ugly Twin Brother”

Co.Design.com

Before the iPhone was pretty and polished, it was ugly. Really ugly. We explore just how far it’s come.

2. ‘Why Your Startup Can’t Find Developers’

Co.Labs.com

When it comes to recruitment, startups need to take a look in the mirror. It’s not always the candidate that’s wrong–sometime’s it’s who’s hiring.

3. “Why We’re More Creative When We’re Tired, And 9 Other Surprising Things About How Brains Work”

FastCompany.com

An investigation into stress, multitasking, meditation, and all the things about your brain you wish you knew.



4. “iOS 7 Is Reportedly Making People Sick”

FastCompany.com

Some Apple users are loudly complaining that the animation effects in iOS7 are making them sick–like, physically sick.

5. “Be Careful: Google Is Accidentally Sending Gchats To The Wrong People: Updated”

FastCompany.com

A since resolved software glitch caused some Gchat and Hangout users to send their messages to unintended recipients. Oops.



6. “Schizophrenia, Paranoia, Depression, And Other Mental Illness Brought To Life As Real Monsters”

Co.Create.com

“Artist Toby Allen’s ‘Toby and the Monsters’ illustrates illnesses that are often invisible to the outside world.”

7. “How Google Taught Itself Good Design”

Co.Design.com

You see its products every day. Follow the evolution of Google’s design, as its shift from utility to beauty becomes a reality.



8. “Vulnerable Portraits Of Expectant Parents Sleeping”

Co.Design.com

Photographer Jana Romanova’s series Waiting is an intimate look at vulnerability and the emotive power of human connection.

9. “Apple’s iGlasses Are Real. Here’s Why You Might Never See Them”

Co.Design.com

Apple almost developed a Google Glass-like headset in 2006 but shifted its focus elsewhere. What happened?



10. “These Photos Of Tiny, Futuristic Japanese Apartments Show How Micro Micro-Apartments Can Be”

Co.Exist.com

As micro-apartments gather speed in overstuffed and overpriced cities, we look to Japan where they’ve been serving communities in small places for decades.