Dynamic Duos: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg And Kate Aronowitz On Social Design

Few people can claim they worked their way up from Photoshopping abs onto male models in muscle mags to leading the creative team for one of the world’s most famous companies. Facebook’s Kate Aronowitz is one of them. Perhaps that post-college (Savannah College of Art and Design) position among the spray tans and nutritional supplements was vital strength training: Though Aronowitz was lured to Silicon Valley just as the first Internet boom went bust, she managed to land a job at eBay before sidestepping to LinkedIn as head designer.

Check out all of our dynamic duos here and here.

Five years ago, she received the unexpected call from Facebook that changed her life. After talking with a potential colleague at the social network about how “beautiful design is something that people don’t even notice,” Aronowitz was smitten, she told Co.Design .

And she already knew how CEO Zuckerberg prioritized the design function in his organization–an element of the company’s success that’s ever more crucial today. “Designers have a say, not just in the products we’re working on, but in how Facebook on the whole will evolve over the years,” she’s said.

DESIGN ACROSS DEPARTMENTS

Design has become inseparable from the larger user experience, and Zuckerberg’s commitment to it–to Aronowitz–is a driving force for Facebook. “When the founder is still there,” the designer has said, “the mission is still extremely present.”