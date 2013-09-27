Tim Cook And Carl Icahn Will Meet Monday. How Will The Markets Respond?

The market pays attention to Carl Icahn. When the billionaire investor expressed bullishness in Apple with a series of tweets last month, the company’s shares saw an immediate spike. One of those tweets alluded to meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss a larger buyback, and it looks like the two have set a date: Monday in New York City, CNBC reports. Icahn’s stake in Apple is reportedly worth around $2 billion. Now the question is, how will the markets react Monday?