Second Life Hints Support For Oculus Rift “Coming Soon”

Although it’s retained a strong fanbase to date, the heyday of Linden Lab’s Second Life online virtual world came mostly in the mid-2000s. But toward the end of a new video advertising the game’s improved graphics and user-experience updates, the Oculus Rift headset makes an appearance under the line, “Virtual reality headset support, coming soon.”

No word yet on when Oculus Rift support for Second Life will arrive, but in an interview with AllThingsD earlier this summer, Linden Lab’s CEO Rod Humble revealed there was already a working version of the game with Oculus Rift support. Said Humble: “I’m traditionally very skeptical of peripherals or hardware, but we’re integrating Oculus Rift support, which turned out to be really cool. Surprisingly cool.”

Oculus Rift inventor Palmer Luckey recently told Fast Company the future of both Oculus Rift and other virtual reality lies in social networking: