How Imgur LOL’ed Ahead Of Reddit And The New York Times In Monthly Visitors

A hundred million unique visitors per month. Two billion daily image views. This is what happens when you solve an Internet-wide problem.

It’s just funny that the solution sprang from one of the Interweb’s most ridiculously vibrant places–Reddit.

“In the beginning, only Redditors were using [Imgur] because it was fixing a problem I was trying to solve for Reddit,” Imgur founder and CEO Alan Schaaf told VentureBeat. “But what I ended up realizing is that this isn’t just a problem for Reddit–this is a problem for the entire Internet.”

What was the Redditor’s riddle?

Redditors needed a simple tool for uploading and sharing images on the front page of the Internet, which, frustratingly, didn’t yet exist.

By being that super easy image-hosting solution, Imgur has now become one of the 30 most-visited sites in the U.S.–sandwiched between Netflix and IMDB, as well as conspicuosuly ahead of the New York Times and Reddit.

Now that Imgur has lightning–or at least LOLs–in a bottle, what’s the next thing for the company to do with its beastly traffic? The 10-person concern is growing in a few ways: