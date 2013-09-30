How To Hire Like Richard Branson, Beth Comstock, and Deepak Chopra

Most people–even mighty Google –are basically clueless about what makes a good hire. But some people clearly have better heuristics than others, like folks that get knighted for being awesome at business, build holistic-health empires, and systematize change at legendary legacy companies.

Which is why having Richard Branson, Deepak Chopra, and Beth Comstock share the way they hire is so, so needed.

For Sir Richard Branson, the most crucial part of a hire is the personality.

“Most skills can be learned,” he says, “but it is difficult to train people on their personality.”

What kind of person is the man who built Virgin looking for? People who are “fun, friendly, caring, and love helping others,” which makes us think that it’s a touch like an online dating profile, which makes us think, once, again, how much hiring is like dating–whether you realize it or not.

“You can learn most jobs extremely quickly once you are thrown in the deep end,” Branson continues. “Within three months, you can usually know the ins and outs of a role. If you are satisfied with the personality, then look at experience and expertise.”

Beth Comstock, the chief marketing officer of GE, says that she arranges her hires by drawing different skill sets together, since that deep level of diversity creates complementary contrasts.