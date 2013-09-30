Want More Energy? Skip The Coffee, And Call Your Mom Instead

Editor’s Note: This story contains one of our 11 New Years resolutions you can actually keep in 2014. For the full list, click here .

We have plenty of time for the things that matter to us.

If we work 50 hours a week, it shouldn’t be hard to find five of those hours to invest in activities that would nurture our careers and grow our organizations. The problem is that in the midst of back-to-back meetings and email firefights, we often lack the energy to do these meaningful things that would make us more productive.

So how do we get more energy? The answer may be, in part, the long frowned-upon practice of making personal phone calls from work.

Physical activity isn’t the only thing that boosts energy. Interacting with people is also energizing, though it has to be the right people.

The science of energy management is a growing area of research, especially in the corporate context, as companies adopt wellness programs. Recently, Janet Nikolovski and Jack Groppel, both with Wellness & Prevention, Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson company), released a white paper on the power of what they call “microbursts.” (A download is available here.)

A microburst is a small activity that has a big energy payoff. Groppel reports that the concept comes from tennis, which he studied while working with the U.S. Professional Tennis Association. Elite players turn out to have very structured recovery rituals in the 20 seconds between points. “The theory–that a tennis player can get a trough of recovery in 20 seconds–is a very powerful learning,” he says. The insight is that it doesn’t take much time to change your energy levels significantly. If you recover right, even though you’ve just done something very hard, you can do something else very hard again soon.

To test this, Groppel and Nikolovski asked people in multiple organizations to monitor their energy levels through the day. While people started off strong, energy levels fell quickly through the day, and, depressingly, stayed low even when people got home to their loved ones. This is why many of us spend all evening watching TV.