Don’t Be So Web 1.0: Your App Is Your Brand Now

Ever since companies started buying computers, programmers have been tasked with automating familiar business processes, and applications have been programs that do familiar paper-based things, merely using a computer to do them more quickly. Accounting, engineering calculations, looking up information in archives: That’s been what computers were made to do. But today, apps are the new front door of the business, and that means application development is both a more strategic activity and a more creative endeavor.

Businesses can no longer rely on corporate websites to be their primary means of engagement. Statistics show that traffic to company websites is declining already, not just as a share of customer interactions–but in absolute number of visits.

When people want to discover and interact with a brand, they download an app. No amount of search engine optimization will offset the new customer behavior of searching an app store, rather than searching the Web.

If you don’t have an app, you risk being effectively invisible to the fastest-growing audience of customers: More than a billion app users already exist, and that market is growing at nearly 30% every year. If your app merely assists your current customers but does nothing to attract and engage new ones, you risk having a customer base that shrinks whenever a current customer dies–neglecting a crucial source of new ones. That’s an undated suicide note; you’re on your way out of business and only the speed of your extinction is to be determined.

How can you tell if you’re writing and offering apps, and not merely putting applications into a handheld form factor and distributing them through an app store? A few characteristics separate the old guard from the new guard of apps:

Old applications:

Have data captured as a by-product of business activity.

Are a function driven by familiar business tasks; are automated but otherwise not innovative.

Hold user experience as an afterthought, since applications are used by a captive audience.

Are built by programmers and operated by an IT staff; judged on metrics of cost and efficiency.

New apps: