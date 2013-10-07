Inside Boulder’s Campaign For A Community-Owned Power System

When a group of climate and renewable energy activists in Boulder, Colorado, started an Indiegogo campaign in August, they hoped to raise $40,000. A month later, the total was nearer $200,000. The Campaign for Local Power –which wants a municipal utility in the city–had hit a nerve. More than 5,700 people from 50 states have chipped in to help.

“I think it just showed that people are hungry for solutions on climate,” says Steve Fenberg, the group’s executive director. “Congress obviously isn’t going anywhere when it comes to the problem. It’s refreshing to see a local community actually doing something productive that can also be replicated elsewhere.”





At issue in Boulder is control of the city’s energy system. Campaigners say the incumbent utility, Xcel Energy, relies too heavily on fossil fuels, and that a city-run utility could arrange more solar and wind power and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Xcel, though, is fighting any such move and has sponsored a road-blocking ballot initiative this November. The activists need the money for a rival campaign this fall.

Watch their pitch here:

Back in 2011, Boulder voted through a ballot measure allowing the city to study the idea. The measure said the city could go ahead if an independent analysis found it could produce more renewable power than currently, and do it reliably and at less cost. That analysis came up positive. It said a new utility could double renewable production and cut emissions by half, without adding to people’s bills.

The ballot this November would very likely put a wrench in those plans, Fenberg says. It would force the city to get voter approval before the utility could issue debt to buy Xcel’s infrastructure, place tight limits on fees the city could pay to brokers to arrange financing, and add other burdens.

“Essentially, it was written by Xcel’s political consultants to kill what was already approved by the city. It’s a deceptive measure,” Fenberg says. “At first glance, you don’t realize what it does. But it basically handcuffs the city from moving forward because the restrictions are impossible to implement.”