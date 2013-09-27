In An Attempt To Get Non-Geeks Interested, Google Glass Is Going On A Roadtrip

“Wanna try Glass? Damn right you do. Just kidding… but seriously if you do want to, we’re going to start bringing Glass to cities across the US so you can give it a spin.”

That’s how Google introduces its new roadshow across the U.S., where it’ll be giving people who’ve only ever read about Glass the chance to actually see it in person.

“You’ll be able to try on Glass, ask questions, and chat with the Glass team in person. We’re kicking off in Durham, NC, on October 5th and we’ll be on the road, heading to other cities after that. Stay tuned here on G+ and we’ll let you know where we’re going next,” Google says on its blog.

To take part, you have to sign up with Google beforehand, and it’s not clear how many slots are available nor how many other venues are on the tour.

Glass is controversial for a number of reasons, not least of which is its highly geeky appearance–though Google has filed a patent for a much more normal looking variant. It’s not known how the public version will appear, but Google seems intent on mitigating worries about it with this trip.

Meanwhile Google is celebrating its 15th birthday with, of course, a doodle. It’s an interactive piñata that you can whack to try to score candy points. It’s worth two minutes of fun to distract yourself today.



