90. Natsumi Iwasaki

NATSUMI IWASAKI’S recipe for a Japanese best seller: Tap into his country’s obsession with baseball and . . . add tips from late management guru Peter Drucker? It’s an odd mix, but What If a Female Manager of a High School Baseball Team Read Drucker’s ‘Management’? has sold more than 2 million copies since its December 2009 release–and empowered a new generation of Japanese citizens to create its own change. A manga version came out in December, and an anime series debuted in April.