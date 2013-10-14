They Are Huge On YouTube. How Do They Grow Off-Site, Too?

Cofounder, Jump Studios

Horbaczewski runs YouTube’s largest fashion and beauty network and is building a separate site to grow the StyleHaul brand. Wong, after becoming a YouTube celeb, started RocketJump.com to create and host the web series Video Game High School.

Horbaczewski: We’ll always have a substantial part of our business on YouTube. But we’re working on our own player and our own site. YouTube knows that the future is in more player options. I’m just not sure if it’s as interested in getting there as fast as we are.

Wong: Some people only want to engage with our content on YouTube. Nothing compares to YouTube’s global reach. But things are constantly changing. You have to be aware of the ground shifting beneath to stay balanced on top of it.

Horbaczewski: The question is, if you move off YouTube, do you lose your audience? Our bet is to enrich the experience without using a different player. Our site will include shoppable tools on top of the YouTube player. Viewers can buy products mentioned in the video.

Wong: When we want extra features, we build them on RocketJump.com. For season 2 of VGHS, we shot in 48 frames per second, so we built a high-frame-rate player. We also have threaded comments, as opposed to YouTube’s hundreds of comments every minute.