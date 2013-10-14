Who Needs The Entertainment Biz?

Hollywood has always been a closed-connected system–the hardest type to penetrate,” says Chill cofounder Brian Norgard, 33. He’s sitting in his Los Angeles office, looking more urban outlaw than tech whiz kid in a blue T-shirt, designer jeans, and black cowboy boots. “It’s always been a set of studios that did business a certain way, and you’re either in or you’re out.”

But that’s quickly changing. Getting past Hollywood’s velvet rope is no longer only about impressing a studio head or A-list producer. Instead, entrepreneurs like Norgard are carving paths around gatekeepers–the studios, networks, and labels that have long ruled the entertainment business. “The future of this whole town,” says Norgard, gesturing behind him toward an impressive view of Sunset Boulevard, “is about allowing anyone to become part of this ecosystem through these tools.”

His vision of access looks like this: Since launching in early 2012, Chill has served as a web platform for filmmakers and other entertainers to sell content to fans, bypassing traditional distribution channels. The company has offered some 150 projects for streaming on chill.com at prices ranging from $1.99 to $9.99, including the YouTube documentary Please Subscribe and comedian Maria Bamford‘s popular series of DIY stand-up specials. Bamford’s Chill debut earned her more in one month than she made on her two previous Comedy Central specials combined. “I can connect with fans directly rather than having to tell them to watch a certain channel at a certain time,” says the comedian.

Now Streaming Three movies you can catch on Chill.com

Agent 88: Episode X The eponymous 88-year-old assassin has–spoiler alert!–Alzheimer’s.

Why Chill?

“It’s progressive and forward thinking,” says director Digger T. Mesch. “We retain 100% creative control and the profit share is fair. Everyone knows what their roles are and what’s

expected to try and make the project a success.” Summerhood Based on the director Jacob Medjuck’s childhood diary, this John Cusack–narrated comedy is set in a late-’80s summer camp.

Why Chill?

“They are as accessible and delightful as their site is to use,” says Medjuck. “There are comparable services, but Chill has the best interface.” Birdemic 2: The Resurrection The tagline of the sequel to a 2010 cult film says it all: “Romance, horror, awkward sex, deadly birds, and zombies.”

Why Chill?

“I wanted the film in the hands of those dying to see it immediately,” says producer Jeff Gross.

Chill’s model is just one of many open-access efforts. The company VHX helps artists create their own sites to hawk their work (Aziz Ansari and Dave Grohl are clients). On StageIt, bands can schedule a live-stream concert for fans to virtually attend. And Gigit lets music lovers easily hire bands to perform in their living rooms or backyards. Even traditional media companies (i.e., those old gatekeepers) are joining in. MTV operates Artists.MTV, where unsigned acts can promote and sell their music.

This direct-to-fans craze heated up in 2007 after Radiohead let people pay whatever they wanted to download their album In Rainbows. In 2011, Louis C.K. self-distributed a comedy special online and made more than $1 million in 12 days. The idea took off. Thanks to Facebook and Twitter, fans have gotten used to the idea of interacting with entertainers, and with direct distribution, the transaction itself can even have a certain intimacy. “When you’re shopping on iTunes, you’re just picking one of many titles on a shelf,” says Jamie Wilkinson, cofounder of VHX. “But when you go to somebody’s store, you have a relationship with them.”

Consumers also feel like they’re supporting the creation process, rather than just forking over cash to a faceless megacorporation. “You’re part of it, and you’re supporting [artists],” says Dan Gould, 35, who cofounded Chill with Norgard. “This person is putting their heart and soul into this creation, and people are like, I want to get behind it.”

Chill didn’t start as an iTunes competitor. Norgard and Gould launched it as a free social media–powered discovery site that focused on premium (as opposed to audience-generated) video. With more than 20 million users in just six months, the site had high-profile backers such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, William Morris Endeavor, and Lady Gaga manager Troy Carter.

After Louis C.K.’s huge payday, Norgard revamped Chill to be a distribution platform where creators could not only engage their fans but also make money doing it. (Chill takes a 30% cut, with all other revenue going straight to creators.) Bamford was one of the first acts to come aboard. Ever since, “we’ve been sprinting,” says Norgard.