The Future, According To Evernote’s CEO, Is Not Paperless

Evernote CEO Phil Libin once envisioned a paperless world–but not anymore. As he unveiled a series of partnerships Thursday, the notetaking app’s chief made it clear that physical products will play a crucial role in Evernote’s future as it attempts to expand its base of 75 million users.

“We declared a ceasefire between pen and digital,” Libin said at the Evernote Conference in San Francisco. “We want to eliminate the stupid uses of paper, but we want to embrace the good uses.”





Evernote is a popular app that digitizes notes collected from the Web or captured with smartphone cameras. Its users–including six in North Korea, according to the company’s analytics–cumulatively spent 83 million hours creating 99.6 million notes in August alone.

The company began embracing paper about a year ago with the debut of the Evernote Smart Notebook by Moleskine, which featured special dotted lines to enhance image capture by smartphone and tablet lenses. At Evernote’s third annual conference this week, Libin unveiled more co-branded products (with partners including Moleskine, Post-it Notes, and Fujitsu ScanSnap) to bring the app to the physical world.





“I think there’s this arrogance from digital companies–pfft, paper–but that’s not how people live,” Libin told Fast Company after his keynote speech. “You’re still going to have physical products. Your sense of touch isn’t going away. People still want nice-feeling, beautiful things.”

Though Evernote adds about 100,000 new users each day, tangible products touting the Evernote brand could introduce the app to many more people globally.

“We’re not viral. We’re not social. We don’t do any of those things,” Libin explained. “We have to get users the old-fashioned way: one person at a time.”