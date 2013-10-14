Conference Calendar November 2013

November 4–7: SES Chicago Marketers and advertisers put themselves in the consumers’ shoes to learn how to improve their online presence.

November 6: Innovation Uncensored

San Francisco

Fast Company’s annual conference on transformative ideas in the world of business.

November 8–11: National Arts Marketing Project Conference

Portland, Oregon

The annual event advocates for the arts to come together to develop and execute campaigns that strengthen ties between arts organizations and the public. The aim is to boost community engagement across the country.

November 12–13: Devbeat

San Francisco

VentureBeat’s conference brings together developers and those who want to hire them.

November 18–21: Dreamforce

San Francisco

The cloud-computing event features the likes of Marissa Mayer and Sheryl Sandberg.

November 19: Social Media Results

London

Join more than 40 top brands to learn about the measurement tools shaping social media and PR.

November 20: SMX Social Media Marketing

Las Vegas

This two-day conference hones in on the best practices in online marketing.