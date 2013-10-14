The Recommender



Stefanos Missailidis Cofounder and CEO, Fiestah

Rapportive: “It gives you info about people in your inbox by pulling data from their email addresses, aka the best tool to learn about the people you haven’t met IRL.”

MakerBot: “I still can’t get over how accessible this has become. I can’t wait to see what we will be able to print over the next few years.”

Jackie Goldberg Design Director, Yahoo

Elements of Typographic Style: “It’s not what you’d necessarily read cover to cover, but

I turn to it often. Equal parts history, philosophy, and design direction, the book, by Robert Bringhurst, is an essential for content design.”

Muji Hard Carry Travel Suitcase 33L: “Super-lightweight and fits in nearly

any overhead compartment. I’m regularly on the L.A.–S.J.C. ‘nerd bird’ flight, and the light neutral stands out in a sea of black nylon.”

Prerna Gupta Chief Product Officer, Smule

Kumaré: “A fascinating documentary that offers a unique window into the human mind, our need to believe in something bigger than ourselves, and the charisma of those special few who have the power to command our attention, our time, and our love.”

DM1: “One of my favorite music apps right now. It allows me to spin club-worthy electronic-dance-music beats, with a few simple taps. And I’m a total novice!”

Alex B. Morse Mayor, City of Holyoke, Massachusetts

Commonwealth Connect: “It’s an app for phones and tablets that lets you report problems to local officials using photos, GPS, etc. I recently bought it for Holyoke, and I have high hopes.”

TurboScan: “The productivity app makes it easy to scan documents on the go. It offers options such as photo, color, and black-and-white.”

Douglas Merrill Founder, Zest Finance

Chrome Industries Merino Cobra hoodie: “It rolls up into a tiny little ball, is largely waterproof and windproof, and is superlight while still being very warm. Mine goes everywhere with me; it’s definitely my highest ROI piece of clothing!”

LastPass: “I have dozens (hundreds?) of accounts at sites all over the web. To avoid security issues, I use the LastPass plug-in to generate random passwords. If you aren’t using one of these password vaults, put down this magazine, boot your browser, and get one.”

Roy Gilbert CEO, Learnist

Thermapen: “Cooking is my hobby, and this is the greatest cooking device ever made. It instantly tells you the temperature of any food within 0.1 degree–very useful when you are cooking a prime New York strip steak.”

The River of Doubt: “It’s the story of an ill-fated expedition to the Amazon by my lifelong hero, Theodore Roosevelt. Every CEO I know could draw valuable lessons from this book by Candace Millard.”