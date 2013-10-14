advertisement
One Small Step for an Ad, One Giant Leap for Advertising

[Illustration by Mikey Burton]
By Iona Holloway1 minute Read

1996

Giant inflatable Pepsi can

Cost to Advertiser: Reportedly around $1 million

1997

Tnuva “long-life” milk

Cost to Advertiser: $450,000

2000

Pizza Hut pizza with salami*

Cost to Advertiser: $1 million

2001

Talking picture frame from Radio Shack

Cost to Advertiser: “Less than $20 million”

2002

Lance Bass of ‘NSync

Cost to Advertiser: $20 million–if anyone had sponsored him

2006

Element 21 golf ball and golf club

Cost to Advertiser: $5 million

2014

Next up: Olympic torch

*Testing proved that pepperoni doesn’t hold up in space

