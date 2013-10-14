Pop Quiz: Which of These Isn’t Adjustable?

Three of these adjustable products are real–spot the fake!

Glasses

Adlens‘s liquid-filled lenses are for anyone: Twist a knob on the side of the frames, and adjust the prescription to your eyes.

Photos

Snapped a photo, but it came out blurry? No problem: The Lytro camera allows you to adjust the focus after it’s taken.

Jeans

Downsize to one pair of jeans: Pull Lucky’s new fabric taut and they’re dark blue; crumple and they look acid-washed.

Car Paint

Push a button and the car’s exterior changes color, as particles in Nano Energia‘s paint move to reflect different light.