Once a Wolf, Always a Wolf: Hollywood’s Past and Present ‘Wolves of Wall Street’

The Wolf, AKA
1929: Jim Bradford
2013: Jordan Belfort
Birthplace
1929: Cody, Wyoming
2013: Bayside, Queens
So-called Because
1929: “Too savage and remorseless to wear the label bear or bull, he was crafty and quick like his animal namesake.”
2013: “I was the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing: I looked like a kid and acted like a kid, but I was no kid.”
In-Office Shenanigans
1929: Chewing cigars, “plastering corns”
2013: Midget-tossing, Quaaludes, promiscuity
Out-of-Office Shenanigans
1929: None
2013: Helicoptering, Quaaludes, promiscuity
Stooges
1929: Suckers
2013: Ratholes
Extravagant Purchases
1929: $35,000 necklace
2013: $1 million custom-built jet-powered seaplane
Acronyms
1929: None
2013: SEC, NASDAQ, FBI, CIA, DEA, NYPD, FDA, GHB, VIP, CEO, AA