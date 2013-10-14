advertisement
Once a Wolf, Always a Wolf: Hollywood’s Past and Present ‘Wolves of Wall Street’

George Bancroft & Leonardo Dicaprio both portray The Wolf Of Wall Street [Illustrations by Everett Collection | Mary Cybulski | Paramount Pictures & Red Granite Pictures]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The Wolf, AKA

1929: Jim Bradford

2013: Jordan Belfort

Birthplace

1929: Cody, Wyoming

2013: Bayside, Queens

So-called Because

1929: “Too savage and remorseless to wear the label bear or bull, he was crafty and quick like his animal namesake.”

2013: “I was the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing: I looked like a kid and acted like a kid, but I was no kid.”

In-Office Shenanigans

1929: Chewing cigars, “plastering corns”

2013: Midget-tossing, Quaaludes, promiscuity

Out-of-Office Shenanigans

1929: None

2013: Helicoptering, Quaaludes, promiscuity

Stooges

1929: Suckers

2013: Ratholes

Extravagant Purchases

1929: $35,000 necklace

2013: $1 million custom-built jet-powered seaplane

Acronyms

1929: None

2013: SEC, NASDAQ, FBI, CIA, DEA, NYPD, FDA, GHB, VIP, CEO, AA

