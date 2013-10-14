Once a Wolf, Always a Wolf: Hollywood’s Past and Present ‘Wolves of Wall Street’

2013: Jordan Belfort

1929: Cody, Wyoming

2013: Bayside, Queens

1929: “Too savage and remorseless to wear the label bear or bull, he was crafty and quick like his animal namesake.”

2013: “I was the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing: I looked like a kid and acted like a kid, but I was no kid.”

1929: Chewing cigars, “plastering corns”