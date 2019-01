27% On average, that’s how much of every keg is lost to “overpours,” mostly due to bartenders tipping beer out of heady glasses.

8:1 That’s the ratio of foam to beer in a head once it collapses. But get impatient and dump it out, and iPourIt will charge you for the refill.

$88,614 By iPourIt’s calculation, that’s what overpours might cost in yearly revenue–money saved when bars monetize the whole keg.