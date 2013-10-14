advertisement
The No-Discount Club: Four Companies Doubling Down on Mark-Downs

[Illustrations by Vladan Milisavljevic]
By Iona Holloway

The Upseller

Nespresso
The coffee machines only work with specially designed single-serve pods. Buy a machine and Nespresso’s “anti-telemarketers”–who are part of a customer service team that makes up half the company–will check in regularly, reminding you to reorder.




The Inviter

Apple

Apple spends $200 per square foot to outfit its stores, then lets customers play with merchandise for as long as they want. The pleasanter the store, the longer they’ll stay, and the more time they’ll have to fall in love.


The Supplier

Louis Vuitton

Louis owns its own factories, enabling it to maintain a brisk production lead time: Items are turned around in just six weeks, compared to the customary 34 for most luxury brands, so big spenders stay well supplied.


The Maintainer

American Girl
With few exceptions, all the dolls look basically the same. Evergreen stock means the toys never go out of fashion, and interchangeable parts keep production streamlined.

