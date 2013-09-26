advertisement
Google’s Search Gets Better At Understanding What You’re Looking For

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

During a press event in Menlo Park celebrating tomorrow’s 15th anniversary of Google search, the company unveiled some details behind a search update it made about a month ago to better tackle longer, more complicated queries.

SVP of search Amit Singhal says the update, a new algorithm called “Hummingbird,” affects more than 90% of all searches made on Google and is the most significant update to search since 2010. That update, known as “Caffeine,” was more focused on comprehensively indexing documents, rather than understanding their contents.

[Image: Flickr user fortherock]

