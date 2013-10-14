advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Industrial Research Looks Into the Future, and You Can Too!

Industrial Research Looks Into the Future, and You Can Too!
[llustration by Zine Police]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Step 1

Look at existing trends. In other words, what is the current thinking about the future?


Existing trends in R&D:

The reasons to work for large companies (job security, opportunities for advancement, health insurance) are rapidly diminishing; and it’s getting increasingly easier to work remotely.

Step 2 & 3

Seek out “weak signals,” or trends-to-be, and then extrapolate them into a vision of the future.

Weak signals in R&D:

Holograms could be important in remote work environments; more research could be conducted by machines; and certain people might opt out of connectivity entirely, hiding behind firewalls.

Step 3 &4

Assemble a scenario, then “backcast” to see what has to happen for us to get there.

Scenario for R&D:

Scientists make themselves available to companies on a freelance basis; and the most successful researchers become like Hollywood stars–the most in-demand and the best compensated for their services.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life